Ravens sign Maclin to two-year deal

The former Chiefs wide receiver recently visited Baltimore after also meeting with the Buffalo Bills following his release from Kansas City.

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has a new home at the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens announced the signing of the 2014 NFL Pro Bowler to a two-year deal on Monday.

Maclin, who is entering his ninth NFL season, recently visited Baltimore after meeting with the Buffalo Bills as he searched for employment following his surprising release from Kansas City.

After being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the number 19 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Maclin departed in 2015 and signed a five-year contract worth $55million to reunite with former Eagles coach Andy Reid.

Despite his decline in playing time, Maclin is still expected to be a major contributor for the Ravens following the retirement of veteran wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. and loss of tight end Dennis Pitta to a hip injury.

Maclin, 29, caught just 44 passes for 536 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last year in his second season with the Chiefs.

He had previously posted 87 catches for 1,088 yards and eight scores in 2015.