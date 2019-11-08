Ravens sign LJ Fort to two-year, $5.5 million extension
The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly signed linebacker LJ Fort to a two-year extension, Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
The $5.5 million extension includes $3.25 million guaranteed at signing, according to Rapoport.
The Ravens confirmed the news via Twitter and Fort appears excited to have signed the extension.
— L.J. Fort (@i_Serve24) November 8, 2019
Fort was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles five weeks ago when the Ravens picked him up.
Since coming to the Ravens, Fort has eight solo tackles, with a high point of five during Baltimore's 30-16 win over Seattle.
