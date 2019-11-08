Ravens sign LJ Fort to two-year, $5.5 million extension

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly signed linebacker LJ Fort to a two-year extension, Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

The $5.5 million extension includes $3.25 million guaranteed at signing, according to Rapoport.

The Ravens confirmed the news via Twitter and Fort appears excited to have signed the extension.

Fort was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles five weeks ago when the Ravens picked him up.

Since coming to the Ravens, Fort has eight solo tackles, with a high point of five during Baltimore's 30-16 win over Seattle.

