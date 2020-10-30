Ravens sign left tackle Ronnie Stanley to five-year extension

Ravens sign Ronnie Stanley to five-year extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens kicked Friday off with a bang as they announced they’ve signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a five-year extension. According to Adam Schefter, the extension is worth $98.75 million.

Here are some of the deal points:



$112,866,000 - max total value



$47,116,000 - will be earned from September 13th to March 31st, 2021



$70,866,000 - total guarantees



5 year extension (6 years). https://t.co/T6Xg9N1Q5p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2020

The deal is set to make Stanley, the Ravens’ first-round draft choice in 2016, the second-highest-paid left tackle in the sport behind only Laremy Tunsil.

Stanley was in the final year of his five-year rookie deal.

“We are excited to announce a five-year contract extension with Ronnie Stanley through the 2025 season,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement through the team. “Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line. He’s a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family.”

Stanley’s 2019 season as the franchise’s left tackle helped solidify his place among the best left tackles in the league, as he earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Early in October, the Ravens signed cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a five-year, $97.5 million extension. Coincidentally, that also made Humphrey the second-highest-paid player at his position.

The Ravens have a talented crop of young players all coming up for contracts soon, and Friday’s move was yet another in keeping as many of them as possible in Baltimore.