Ravens sign LB Steven Means

The Baltimore Ravens have built up a good amount of depth over the course of the 2022 offseason. After going through an injury-filled 2021, the team is making sure that they have plenty of quality playmakers at a plethora of different positions.

On Friday, the team announced that they signed linebacker Steven Means. The veteran was at Baltimore’s mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis, and clearly did enough to earn a roster spot and a chance to try to work his way onto the final team.

We have signed LB Steven Means.https://t.co/Fa93W6qvh0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 17, 2022

Means was a fifth-round selection of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in the 2013 NFL draft, but was released following his rookie season. He then spent parts of 2014 and 2015 with the Ravens, and has also had stints with the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, and Atlanta Falcons.

Through seven seasons playing in the NFL, Means has totaled 107 total tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles.