Ravens sign LB Jake Ryan to 1-year contract

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) -- Linebacker Jake Ryan has signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, who hope he can return to form after playing in only two games over the last two seasons.

Ryan tore his ACL in training camp with Green Bay in 2018 and missed the entire season. He signed a two-year contract with Jacksonville last year but was hindered by knee problems and played in only two games, both on special teams.

In four NFL seasons, Ryan has 213 tackles in 45 games, including 27 starts. In 2017, he played in 15 games with the Packers, starting 12 times and finishing with 81 tackles.

Ryan likely will compete at the middle linebacker spot with top draft pick Patrick Queen of LSU.

Also Monday, the Ravens signed three undrafted free agents: Mississippi State linebacker Chauncey Rivers, Georgetown receiver Michael Dereus and Clemson center Sean Pollard.

