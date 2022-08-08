Ravens sign K Justin Tucker to four-year extension

The Baltimore Ravens have found many different diamonds in the rough during undrafted free agency over the course of their franchise history. However, none shine brighter than kicker Justin Tucker, who has turned himself into the greatest kicker in NFL history over his 10 seasons in the league.

Tucker has been a bright light in Baltimore for years, and on Monday was rewarded once again for his extremely high level of play and clutch gene. The team announced that they signed the kicker to a four-year extension, keeping Tucker with the Ravens through the 2027 season.

EXTENDED❗️❗️ We’ve reached a four-year contract extension with the best to ever do it, @jtuck9 ❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/VwNy6s0wyu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 8, 2022

Tucker posed for a picture with his family after signing the deal, and looked to be overjoyed that he’ll be extending his stay in Baltimore for another four years.

