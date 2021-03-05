Defensive tackle Justin Ellis won’t become a free agent when the new league year opens later this month.

The Ravens announced that they have re-signed Ellis on Friday. It’s a one-year deal for the seven-year veteran.

Ellis was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth-round of the 2014 draft and joined the Ravens in November 2019 after being cut earlier in the year. He had 17 tackles as a rotational player in 2020 and has 142 tackles, a half-sack, and three passes defensed over his entire 83-game NFL career.

The Ravens have two other impending free agents on the defensive line in Derek Wolfe and Jihad Ward.

Ravens re-sign Justin Ellis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk