Ravens sign Josh Bynes to 53-man roster

Baltimore has made a move to solidify its depth at linebacker.

The Ravens announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed Josh Bynes to the 53-man roster off their own practice squad.

In his 11th season, Bynes appeared in the Week Three win over Detroit and played 14 defensive snaps. He recorded four total tackles.

Bynes started his career with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn.

He’s currently in his third stint with Baltimore, having also spent time with the Lions, Cardinals, Bengals, and Panthers. He’s appeared in 118 career games with 63 starts, 31 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 5.5 sacks.

The Ravens also announced that they’ve signed safety Jordan Richards to their practice squad.

