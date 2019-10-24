Ravens sign Jordan Richards

The Ravens and Patriots didn’t officially make a trade this week, but they might as well have hooked up on a deal.

The Ravens cut cornerback Justin Bethel on Monday and the Patriots signed him on Tuesday. To make room for Bethel on the roster, the Patriots released defensive back Jordan Richards and Richards has found a landing spot in Baltimore.

The Ravens announced on Thursday that they have signed Richards to their 53-man roster. Richards was a 2015 second-round pick by the Patriots and spent three years with the team before being traded to the Falcons. He returned to New England early this month after spending the offseason with the Raiders.

Every snap Richards played with the Patriots this season came on special teams. Given Bethel’s focus on that area before his release, it’s likely that Richards will be in a similar role with the Ravens.

All parties will get a chance to renew acquaintances when the Patriots come to Baltimore in Week Nine.