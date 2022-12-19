Ravens sign John Simpson to practice squad

Free agent offensive guard John Simpson visited the Ravens on Thursday. He signed to their practice squad Monday.

The team announced it is using a veteran exception on Simpson.

Simpson, 25, was waived by the Raiders on Dec. 10.

The Raiders made Simpson a fourth-round pick in 2020, and he started two games as a rookie and all 17 at left guard last season.

He started the first two games this season and appeared in 11 contests.

To make room for Simpson, the Ravens cut outside linebacker Julian Stanford from the practice squad. Stanford appeared in one game for the Ravens, playing 12 snaps on special teams Week 12 against Jacksonville.

