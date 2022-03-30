Ravens sign HC John Harbaugh to three-year extension

The Baltimore Ravens have seen plenty of success under head coach John Harbaugh ever since he took over in 2008. He’s amassed a record of 137-88 in the regular season as well as an 11-8 record to go with one Super Bowl championship.

At the 2022 owner’s meetings, Baltimore owner Steve Bisciotti announced that head coach Harbaugh has signed a new three-year extension. With this extension, Harbaugh is under contract until 2025. The Super Bowl-winning coach has proven that he can adapt to change and is truly a player’s coach.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti says that the team has signed HC John Harbaugh to a three-year extension. He’s now under contract through 2025. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 29, 2022

Harbaugh has put together many accomplishments as the head man in Baltimore. His teams have always seemed to keep games close, and the Ravens have only had two seasons with a losing record with Harbaugh at the helm over his 14 years with the team. As long as Harbaugh is the head coach of the Ravens, they have a chance to be special year in and year out.