Blue and Gold

Notre Dame has the option of starting a fifth-year senior at quarterback for the second straight year. If that’s the route the Irish go by tabbing Wisconsin grad transfer Jack Coan the starter, they should expect a similar level of play from him 2021 to Ian Book’s efforts in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus. Book led efficient but not overly explosive Notre Dame offenses from 2018 to 2020 and did enough to be considered a possible-if-not-likely NFL Draft pick.