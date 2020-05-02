Ravens sign former WWE and WCW wrestler Rick Steiner's son as an undrafted free agent

Wrestling fans are going to notice a famous last name on the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason roster.

The Ravens announced Friday that they had signed Kennesaw State fullback Bronson Rechsteiner. He’s the son of former WWE and WCW wrestler Rick Steiner and the nephew of former WWE and WCW wrestler Scott Steiner.

Rechsteiner was Kennesaw State’s leading rusher in 2019. He had 112 carries for 909 yards and seven scores and also threw a 60-yard touchdown pass. The Owls were an extremely run-dominant team in 2019 as they went 11-3 at college football’s No. 2 level. The team’s leading receiver, RB Shaquil Terry, had 370 receiving yards. Terry had 383 rushing yards himself and four other players also had more than 370 rushing yards.

As an undrafted free agent, Rechsteiner has long odds to make the Ravens roster, especially given the glut of running backs the team has and the presence of fullback Patrick Ricard.

His dad Rick Steiner wrestled at the University of Michigan from 1983-86 before he became a professional wrestler. His first big gig came in the WCW as he and Scott won the tag team title in the WCW before they moved to what was then the WWF.

After three years in the WWE and two tag team titles, the Steiners went back to WCW, where Rick spent six years before he left to wrestle on international and independent circuits.

If Bronson Rechsteiner makes the Ravens’ 53-man roster — or another team’s roster for that matter — he’ll join players like former LB James Laurinaitis as the sons of former professional wrestlers to play in the NFL. Laurinaitis’ dad Joe was Animal from the Road Warriors. The Road Warriors once feuded with the Steiner Brothers in WCW and, years later, Animal briefly allied himself with Scott Steiner.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

