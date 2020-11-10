Ravens sign former Packers CB Tramon Williams

We have signed CB Tramon Williams to the 53-man roster and placed Khalil Dorsey (shoulder) on IR. We have also signed OT R.J. Prince and DB Nate Brooks to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/yHWlI6Fmuq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 10, 2020





There will be no return to Green Bay for veteran cornerback Tramon Williams.

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed Williams to the team’s active 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Williams, now 37 years old, played 10 seasons in Green Bay over two stints (2007-14, 2018-19). He played in all 34 games, including two playoff games, for the Packers between 2018 and 2019.

Despite an effective season manning the slot for the Packers, Williams wasn’t re-signed after his two-year contract expired following the 2019 season. Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine turned to third-year cornerback Chandon Sullivan to take over Williams’ spot in the slot for 2020.

Williams, a highly-respected member of the Packers locker room, intercepted two passes and defended eight others last season.

In Baltimore, Williams will help add depth for a secondary dealing with several injuries. The Ravens, now 6-2 after beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, do not play the Packers during the 2020 regular season.

