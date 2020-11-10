Ravens sign former Packers CB Tramon Williams

Zach Kruse
There will be no return to Green Bay for veteran cornerback Tramon Williams.

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed Williams to the team’s active 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Williams, now 37 years old, played 10 seasons in Green Bay over two stints (2007-14, 2018-19). He played in all 34 games, including two playoff games, for the Packers between 2018 and 2019.

Despite an effective season manning the slot for the Packers, Williams wasn’t re-signed after his two-year contract expired following the 2019 season. Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine turned to third-year cornerback Chandon Sullivan to take over Williams’ spot in the slot for 2020.

Williams, a highly-respected member of the Packers locker room, intercepted two passes and defended eight others last season.

In Baltimore, Williams will help add depth for a secondary dealing with several injuries. The Ravens, now 6-2 after beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, do not play the Packers during the 2020 regular season.

