Ravens sign former Broncos DB Davontae Harris off waivers

With yet another cornerback placed on injured reserve, the Baltimore Ravens looked to the waiver wire for a replacement. The team announced via Twitter they signed former Denver Broncos defensive back Davontae Harris off waivers, effectively replacing Terrell Bonds who went on injured reserve earlier this week.

Harris was a fifth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft, playing for the Broncos in 2019 and seven games this season.

Unfortunately, with so many injuries at cornerback, the Ravens are struggling to find solid options in free agency. While Harris does have starting experience as well as playing time on special teams, the production on the field hasn’t been very good. Over 16 games last season, Harris allowed 66% of passes to be completed against him for 10 yards a reception, along with three touchdowns and a 104.6 passer rating when targeted.

His 2020 season isn’t going any better, with a 145.8 passer rating when targeted. Harris was benched by the Broncos two weeks ago in favor of Kevin Toliver II, a practice squad player who had been elevated just days prior. Last week, Harris received no playing time on defense but did run into his own returner and nearly forced a fumble on a punt return.