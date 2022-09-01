Ravens sign former Alabama RB Kenyan Drake after he was recently released by the Ravens

On Wednesday, former Alabama running Kenyan Drake signed with the Baltimore Ravens. NFL insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news. It comes just over a week after he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Since entering the league in 2016, Drake has played for three different teams with the Ravens being the fourth. Out of college, he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round. He spent four seasons with the Dolphins organization. He had 333 carries for 1,352 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Not to mention, he also hauled in 116 receptions for 935 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

In 2020, he was dealt to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional pick in the draft. Drake went on to spend two seasons in Glendale. There, he had 362 carries for 1,598 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

He then joined the Raiders in 2021 and served as a backup for former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs. His role was relatively similar to his tenure in Miami. He had 63 rushes for 254 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. After being released, he has since signed with the Ravens.

Kenyan Drake has now signed with the #Ravens. https://t.co/vUNHjYzhmF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Drake’s professional career and other former Alabama NFL players.

Related

Nick Saban says that former Alabama OLB Drew Sanders likely would have started this season

Related

SERIES HISTORY: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Utah State Aggies

Related

Who and where will Alabama play in the College Football Playoff?

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire