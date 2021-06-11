One more Ravens draft pick has put pen to paper.

Baltimore announced on Friday that defensive end Odafe Oweh signed his four-year rookie contract. As the 31st overall pick in the first round, The Ravens also hold a fifth-year option for Oweh. They’ll have to decide whether to exercise it in the spring of 2024.

Oweh was a first-team, All-Big Ten honoree in 2020 after recording 6.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup at Penn State. He had 5.0 sacks in 2019 and 2.0 in four games back in 2018.

With Oweh now officially under contract, Baltimore has just two of its 2021 draftees left to sign: third-round offensive lineman Ben Cleveland and third-round cornerback Brandon Stephens.

Ravens sign first-round pick Odafe Oweh originally appeared on Pro Football Talk