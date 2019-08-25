Ravens sign Elliott Fry

Elliott Fry’s bid for the Bears kicking job ended last weekend, but he’ll get another chance to audition for clubs this week.

The Ravens announced that they have signed Fry on Sunday. His presence will presumably allow Justin Tucker to take some time off ahead of the regular season.

Fry was competing with Eddy Pineiro at Bears camp this summer and he made 1-of-2 field goals he tried during the exhibition season. He also made both extra points he tried before getting a pink slip in Chicago.

Fry made 51-of-70 field goals with a long of 55 yards over three seasons at South Carolina.