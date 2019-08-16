Ravens sign Donald Payne

The Ravens have brought back a former member of the team to bolster their linebacking corps.

The team announced the signing of linebacker Donald Payne. The move comes a day after linebacker Chris Board suffered a concussion in the team’s preseason matchup against the Packers.

Payne signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but failed to make the team out of training camp. He landed with the Jaguars on waivers and appeared in 21 games over the last two seasons. Payne recorded 15 tackles in those outings.

Patrick Onwuasor, Nicholas Grigsby, Kenny Young and Alvin Jones are also on hand at inside linebacker for the Ravens.

In addition to signing Payne, the Ravens announced they’ve waived punter Sean Smith.