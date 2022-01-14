Ravens sign DL Isaiah Mack to Reserve/Future deal

The Baltimore Ravens went through a litany of injury issues during the 2021 season. They saw players miss multiple weeks, months, and even the entire year with ailments, and thus the team had to find contributions from other avenues.

One way that Baltimore was able to get production in a different way was by signing and calling up players from their practice squad to play in key moments. Defensive lineman Isaiah Mack was one of those that contributed, and according to the NFL’s Thursday personnel notice the team signed him to a Reserve/Future deal, ensuring he sticks around with the Ravens for at least a little bit longer.

Ravens signed DT Isaiah Mack to Reserve/Future deal, per leagues personnel notice. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 13, 2022

Mack signed with Baltimore’s practice squad in November, and was called up for multiple games over the course of his time in Baltimore during 2021. His best game came in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he finished the contest with one sack of Joe Burrow, with another being called back due to a penalty. He will provide defensive line depth as long as he’s with the team.