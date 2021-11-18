Ravens sign DL Isaiah Mack to practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens have been able to put together a solid practice squad over the course of the 2021 season. In doing so, they’ve seen multiple practice squad players contribute at a high level on game days after being called up to play.

Baltimore continues to shuffle their practice squad, and on Wednesday they added yet another player to it in defensive lineman Isaiah Mack. The move comes one day after the Ravens released Jaryd Jones-Smith from the practice squad. Mack will provide some depth on the interior of the defensive line with it being announced that Derek Wolfe will not suit up for the 2021 season after all.

Prior to signing with Baltimore, Mack had spent time with four NFL teams ever since entering the league in 2019. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans before also having stints with the New England Patriots, the Denver Broncos, and most recently the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s accumulated 11 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 21 games as a professional.