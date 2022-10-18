Ravens sign DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson is heading to Baltimore.

The Ravens are signing Jackson, the veteran wide receiver’s agent told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In Baltimore he’ll join an offense that could use another deep threat at wide receiver. Through six games their passing game has run primarily through tight end Mark Andrews, and Jackson will help a young receiving corps led by Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay.

The 35-year-old Jackson played half of last season for the Rams and half for the Ravens. He finished 2021 with 20 catches for 454 yards — a career-high average of 22.7 yards per catch, which suggests he hasn’t lost his speed.

Jackson has also played for Philadelphia, Washington and Tampa Bay in his 14-year NFL career. And now the Ravens will give him a shot to play in his 15th season.

