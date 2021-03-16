Ravens to re-sign DE Derek Wolfe to 3-year deal

After re-signing outside linebacker Tyus Bowser to a four-year deal, the Ravens are bringing back defensive end Derek Wolfe. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Baltimore has agreed to terms with Wolfe on a three-year deal worth $12 million. While Wolfe failed to come close to his seven sacks in 2019, he was instrumental in run support and helped open lanes for other rushers to get into the backfield. By re-signing Wolfe, the Ravens have kept a dominant defensive line intact for at least another year as Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams are both entering the final year of their contracts in 2021