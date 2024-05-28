Ravens sign defensive tackle Deadrin Senat

The Ravens are adding depth to the defensive tackle position and signed veteran Deadrin Senat ahead of Week 2 of OTAs.

Baltimore has six available defensive tackles on the roster.

Ravens add to their defensive line room, signing DT Deadrin Senat and NT Josh Tupou. With Michael Pierce and Rayshad Nichols sidelined for OTAs, Ravens were down to just six interior defensive linemen. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 28, 2024

Senat, who was 6-foot-1 and 305 pounds, was a third-round pick by the Falcons in 2018.

He spent three seasons in Atlanta before being released and signed with the Buccaneers in 2022, where he spent time on the practice squad and active roster, logging 52 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery in 37 career games.

