Advertisement

Ravens sign defensive tackle Deadrin Senat

glenn erby
·1 min read

The Ravens are adding depth to the defensive tackle position and signed veteran Deadrin Senat ahead of Week 2 of OTAs.

Baltimore has six available defensive tackles on the roster.

Senat, who was 6-foot-1 and 305 pounds, was a third-round pick by the Falcons in 2018.

He spent three seasons in Atlanta before being released and signed with the Buccaneers in 2022, where he spent time on the practice squad and active roster, logging 52 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery in 37 career games.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire