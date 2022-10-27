The Ravens released veteran cornerback Daryl Worley from their active roster Monday. They re-signed him to their active roster from the practice squad Thursday, so he will dress for tonight’s game against the Bucs.

Worley has bounced between the team’s active roster and practice squad all season. He has played three games with the Ravens this season, seeing action on five defensive snaps and 23 on special teams. Worley has only one tackle.

Worley is in his seventh NFL season, having played 73 games with 54 starts.

The team also announced the standard elevations of linebacker Devon Kennard and nose tackle Isaiah Mack from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday Night Football.

Ravens re-sign Daryl Worley to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk