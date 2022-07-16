Ravens sign Daniel Faalele, Jalyn Armour-Davis

The Ravens are down to one unsigned draft pick.

The team announced the signings of tackle Daniel Faalele and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis on Saturday afternoon. Second-round pass rusher David Ojabo is the only member of the 10-player class who has yet to sign his first NFL deal.

Faalele played rugby in his native Australia before coming to the United States to try his hand at football. He started at right tackle for Minnesota for three seasons and opted out of playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Armour-Davis spent two seasons as a backup at Alabama before intercepting three passes in his final year with the Crimson Tide. Armour-Davis was one of two cornerbacks that the Ravens drafted this year. Damarion Williams also joined the team in the fourth round.

