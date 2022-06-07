Ravens sign Damarion Williams

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Ravens signed one of their six fourth-round picks on Monday and they got a deal done with another one on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of cornerback Damarion Williams. He joins tight end Isaiah Likely in the group of fourth-rounders to sign and is the fifth of 11 overall picks to agree to a four-year deal in Baltimore.

Williams was a three-year starter at the University of Houston. He had 63 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, and nine pass breakups during his final collegiate season.

The Ravens drafted two other defensive backs and signed cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Marcus Williams to build a defensive backfield that the Ravens think can be a strength for the team this season.

Ravens sign Damarion Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

