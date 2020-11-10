Ravens sign cornerback Tramon Williams to 53-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens announced Tuesday they’d signed cornerback Tramon Williams to the 53-man roster and placed cornerback Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve.

Williams, 37, has played in 199 games and is a 13-year NFL veteran. He’s made one Pro Bowl in his career, which included seasons in Green Bay, Cleveland and Arizona. He’s played both cornerback and defensive back, which will give the Ravens some needed versatility on the back-end.

He has 34 career interceptions and last played for the Packers in 2019 when he played in all 16 games. The Louisiana Tech product has been incredibly versatile in his career and has missed just nine regular season games his team was eligible for.

In a corresponding move, the Ravens placed Dorsey on IR with a dislocated shoulder. He’s expected to miss a few weeks.

The Ravens also added R.J. Prince and defensive back Nate Brooks to the practice squad. Prince was with the Ravens’ practice squad last season but was waived on July 27 this year.

Brooks was waived by the Dolphins in September with an injury settlement. He’s played in three regular season games, all with the Dolphins.