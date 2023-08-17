Ravens to sign cornerback Ronald Darby to a deal

The Ravens hosted Ronald Darby on a free agent visit Thursday, and according to Ian Rapoport, the veteran cornerback is signing a one-year deal.

He’s signing on a 1-year deal worth up to $3.2M. https://t.co/9c0kdVVjIb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2023

The 29-year-old Darby worked out with the Titans on Monday after spending the past two seasons with the Broncos.

Darby was limited to five games last season after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 5. In 2021, Darby started 11 games and had 53 tackles with the Broncos.

A second-round pick of the Bills back in 2015, Darby has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Denver.

