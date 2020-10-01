Ravens sign cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a $98.75 million deal with $66 million guaranteed

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t concerned about what might happen next with the NFL’s salary cap.

The Ravens signed cornerback Marlon Humphrey, one of the league’s best young players, to a huge five-year extension. The deal is worth $98.75 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said $66 million is guaranteed.

Humphrey becomes the second-highest paid cornerback in football behind Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams.

Ravens happily announce deal

Baltimore was clearly pretty thrilled to get one of its young stars locked up for five more years.

The Ravens announced the deal with several retweets from teammates congratulating Humphrey on the deal. The team was excited about the move, as it should be.

Humphrey, a first-round pick of the Ravens in 2017, turned 24 years old in July. He was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro for the first time last season, as Baltimore went 14-2 in the regular season.

If there are issues down the road with the salary cap, the Ravens don’t seem concerned. COVID-19 has forced teams to play in empty or mostly empty stadiums, which has affected the league’s revenue. Nobody knows yet what the ramifications will be on the salary cap next year and beyond.

The Ravens weren’t going to wait. Humphrey was a priority for the team and he’s not going anywhere for a long time.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey got a massive contract extension. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

