Ravens re-sign cornerback Jimmy Smith to one-year deal

The Ravens are keeping Jimmy Smith around for another season.

The re-signing was confirmed by the team late Monday afternoon. The move, which was first reported by ESPN's Josina Anderson, will keep Smith around for his 10th season as a Raven.

CB Jimmy Smith just texted me: "I'm signing back with the #Ravens." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 23, 2020

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Smith's deal is a one-year extension that can be worth up to $6 million.

Smith was the team's first-round pick in 2011 out of Colorado and, although he's struggled with injuries throughout his career, gives the Ravens some veteran depth behind an incredibly talented trio of cornerbacks already on the roster.

Smith will likely pencil in as the Ravens' fourth cornerback on the depth chart, behind Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Tavon Young. Iman Marshall and Anthony Averett figure to provide depth to the position, too.

According to Pro Football Reference, Smith allowed a passer rating of 67.8 and a completion percentage of 56 when targeted in his nine games last season.

Smith, who will be 32-years-old to start the 2021 season, hit unrestricted free agency but likely never got the money or stability he was looking for on the open market.

Humphrey and Peters figure to man the outside cornerback positions, while Young patrols the slot. Smith can fill in at either one of the outside positions too, which can slide Humphrey, who played in the slot in 2019, down once again.

After adding to the defensive front in the first week of free agency, the Ravens' secondary appears set now, too.

