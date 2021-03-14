Ravens sign Corey Davis, Patriots ink Jonnu Smith in ESPN simulation

ESPN did a simulation for where some of the NFL’s biggest free agents will end up this offseason, and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith both end up in new places.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano was tasked with taking the role of each player’s agent and had to choose which offer, all of which were made by different beat reporters, was the best for his client.

For Davis, Graziano accepts a four-year, $52 million deal from the Baltimore Ravens, which works out to $13 million annually. For whatever reason, there is no offer coming from the Titans here, which almost certainly won’t happen.

A deal worth that much is higher than Spotrac’s market value estimation ($9.8 million annually) for Davis and would likely be too rich for the Titans’ blood if it comes to fruition.

Adding insult to injury of Davis leaving in the first place, he goes to the Titans’ rival, the Ravens, a franchise that has signed key players from Tennessee in the past (see: Eddie George and Steve McNair).

As for Smith, Graziano accepts a New England Patriots offer of four years and $42.5 million, which is lower than the Washington Football Team’s offer to him. Tennessee offers a four-year deal worth $32 million.

Graziano reasons that the chance to play in Josh McDaniels’ offense and be a top-two option in the passing game with New England is too much for Smith to pass up.

All the speculation and debate will finally begin to come to an end when the legal tampering period begins on Monday, March 15, and then the official start of free agency on Wednesday, March 17 at 3 p.m. CT.

