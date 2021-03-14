Ravens sign Corey Davis, Patriots ink Jonnu Smith in ESPN simulation

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
ESPN did a simulation for where some of the NFL’s biggest free agents will end up this offseason, and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith both end up in new places.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano was tasked with taking the role of each player’s agent and had to choose which offer, all of which were made by different beat reporters, was the best for his client.

For Davis, Graziano accepts a four-year, $52 million deal from the Baltimore Ravens, which works out to $13 million annually. For whatever reason, there is no offer coming from the Titans here, which almost certainly won’t happen.

A deal worth that much is higher than Spotrac’s market value estimation ($9.8 million annually) for Davis and would likely be too rich for the Titans’ blood if it comes to fruition.

Adding insult to injury of Davis leaving in the first place, he goes to the Titans’ rival, the Ravens, a franchise that has signed key players from Tennessee in the past (see: Eddie George and Steve McNair).

As for Smith, Graziano accepts a New England Patriots offer of four years and $42.5 million, which is lower than the Washington Football Team’s offer to him. Tennessee offers a four-year deal worth $32 million.

Graziano reasons that the chance to play in Josh McDaniels’ offense and be a top-two option in the passing game with New England is too much for Smith to pass up.

All the speculation and debate will finally begin to come to an end when the legal tampering period begins on Monday, March 15, and then the official start of free agency on Wednesday, March 17 at 3 p.m. CT.

    England this winter equalled their record sequence of six away Test victories in a row, and by winning the opening game against India on Friday night in Ahmedabad they have also equalled their record of six away victories in a row in T20 internationals. England’s winning sequence in Tests abroad came to a shuddering halt in Chennai. Jos Buttler went home for the rest of the series, James Anderson was rested for the second Test, and no senior player stepped up to replace them, leaving the team without a core and Joe Root with too much on his plate. England’s winning sequence in T20s abroad might also come to an end in India when the second of the five-match series is staged under lights in Ahmedabad. India are traditionally slow starters, and may have become a little complacent when facing any team at home, but Virat Kohli’s team must have been roused after Eoin Morgan’s men overwhelmed India in every department, including spin. Provided Buttler is not sent home again after the opening T20, England will stay in this series. Everyone in Morgan’s team appears to be a senior player - even if he has played only eight T20 internationals like Jofra Archer, man of the first match - because he is so familiar with his role. This England side does not have a hard core, because it is all hard-core, except in one circumstance: on a turning pitch, like Ahmedabad was for the Test series. The pitch for the T20 opener was rather English, offering decent carry for Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Jordan: as they bowled so straight, India’s batsmen were left with nowhere to hit. But what Morgan wants out of this series, apart from victory, is for England to extend their expertise to turning pitches in preparation for the World T20 finals in November. That will be India’s early season, when pitches traditionally spin less, but England still have to be ready for used or turning pitches in the semi-finals and final.