Ravens sign CB Marlon Humphrey to lucrative five-year contract extension

Ravens sign Humphrey to five-year contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Marlon Humphrey is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL for one of the league's best defenses, so the Ravens paid the man for his production Thursday and made him one of the highest-paid players at his position.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Humphrey signed a five-year, $98.75 million deal to keep him in Baltimore through the 2026 season. $66 million of the contract is guaranteed, and his $19.5 million salary puts him behind only Jalen Ramsey for the highest per-year value in the NFL.

“Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore,” GM Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he’s a passionate competitor who craves winning. Marlon has been a stalwart in our community, and we are excited that he’s going to remain with us for seven seasons. “These are difficult deals to reach, and the credit goes to Pat Moriarty and Joel Segal for working together to get it done. We give a big congratulations to Marlon and his family. This is a good day for the Ravens.”

Since the Ravens selected Humprhey 16th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, he's been a staple of their talented secondary. He's started 31 of his 49 career games and tallied 150 tackles, eight interceptions, 44 passes defended, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

With Humphrey and Marcus Peters, the Ravens are locked in to have one of the best pass defenses in the league, and now both of them are locked up long term. It's clear that in a league where more teams are becoming pass-heavy attacks, the Ravens are investing in high-end talent to stop those schemes.