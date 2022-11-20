Ravens sign CB to active roster for Week 11 matchup vs. Panthers

The Baltimore Ravens have a key Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers as they look to push their winning streak to four games and improve their record to 7-3 on the year. Baltimore has plenty of momentum, and coming off of their bye week will certainly play to their advantage due to the rest that they’ve gotten.

On Saturday, the team signed a cornerback to their active roster in Daryl Worley. The veteran has been a part of his fair share of transactions over the course of the year, with 13 in his name between being signed, called up, and released to and from the roster.

The Ravens have elevated CB Daryl Worley from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game against the Panthers. This marks the 13th transaction (signing, release, elevation) involving Worley of this regular season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 19, 2022

