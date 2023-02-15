Ravens re-sign Brent Urban, Daryl Worley

The Ravens moved to hold onto a couple of veteran members of their defense on Wednesday.

The team announced that defensive lineman Brent Urban and cornerback Daryl Worley have re-signed with the team. Both players were set to become free agents in March.

Urban was a 2014 fourth-round pick by the Ravens and he spent his first five NFL seasons in Baltimore. He returned last year after spending time with the Titans, Bears, and Cowboys and had 21 tackles and a sack in 16 regular season appearances.

Worley joined the Ravens late in the 2021 season and was on and off the active roster in 2022. He had eight tackles and two passes defensed in eight games.

