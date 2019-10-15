Ravens sign Bennett Jackson off of Jets practice squad

The Ravens lost safety DeShon Elliott to a knee injury against the Bengals on Sunday and that injury came a week after they took another hit at the position.

Tony Jefferson is out for the year after tearing his ACL and the Ravens moved Tuesday to get healthier at the spot heading into Week Seven. The team announced that they have signed Bennett Jackson off of the Jets practice squad. Elliott was placed on injured reserve.

Jackson is a familiar face in Baltimore. He spent the last two summers with the team, but failed to make the cut to 53 players both times. He was a 2014 sixth-round pick of the Giants, but never appeared in a preseason game with them before being cut loose in August 2016.

Earl Thomas, Chuck Clark and Anthony Levine are also on hand at safety for Baltimore.