Ravens sign De’Anthony Thomas

Cyrus Jones‘s fumbled punt didn’t keep the Ravens from handing the Patriots their first loss of the 2019 season, but they still added another option for returning duties on Tuesday.

The Ravens announced that they have signed De’Anthony Thomas to their 53-man roster. Cornerback Maurice Canady was waived in a corresponding move.

Thomas was a 2014 fourth-round pick in Kansas City and spent his entire career with the Chiefs before being released last month. He returned 13 punts and seven kickoffs in six games with the Chiefs this year.

Thomas also saw time at wide receiver for the Chiefs. He has 65 catches for 509 yards and 30 carries for 190 yards over the course of his career.