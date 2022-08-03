Ravens sign 2nd-round pick David Ojabo; every 2022 draft pick now under contract

The last of the unsigned rookie draft picks, Ravens’ second-round pick David Ojabo, signed his deal. The 2022 draft class is now fully under contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2022

The entire 2022 NFL draft class is officially under contract.

The last of this year’s draft picks to sign their rookie deal, Baltimore Ravens second-round pick David Ojabo, finally inked his four-year accord Tuesday evening.

Despite a few haggles over full guarantees for a handful of picks, this year’s rookie signing process was once again fairly smooth, and every selection is under contract heading into the preseason.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into preseason

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire