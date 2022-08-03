Ravens sign 2nd-round pick David Ojabo; every 2022 draft pick now under contract

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The entire 2022 NFL draft class is officially under contract.

The last of this year’s draft picks to sign their rookie deal, Baltimore Ravens second-round pick David Ojabo, finally inked his four-year accord Tuesday evening.

Despite a few haggles over full guarantees for a handful of picks, this year’s rookie signing process was once again fairly smooth, and every selection is under contract heading into the preseason.

