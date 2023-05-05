Ravens sign 18 undrafted free agents

The Ravens took six players in this year’s draft and they’re bolstering their rookie class with 18 undrafted players.

The team announced the signings on Friday afternoon. The group includes running back Keaton Mitchell, who is the son of former Ravens safety Anthony Mitchell.

Mitchell ran for 1,452 yards while at East Carolina last season. J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill are at the top of the depth chart in Baltimore this year.

Baltimore also added another quarterback to the roster. Nolan Henderson shares an alma mater with former Ravens starter Joe Flacco and is second in Delaware history behind Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy in touchdown passes.

The Ravens also signed Texas State fullback/defensive tackle Levi Bell, Colorado State-Pueblo defensive tackle Trey Botts, Ohio defensive tackle Kaieem Ceasar, Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., Southern Miss guard Tykeem Doss, UConn guard Jake Guidone, Lafayette linebacker Malik Hamm, Oregon State tackle Brandon Kipper, Vanderbilt cornerback Jeremy Lucien, Kentucky guard Tashawn Manning, Texas-San Antonio cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr., Rutgers wide receiver Sean Ryan, UAB linebacker Kelle Sanders, Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek, Shepherd tight end Brian Walker, and Monmouth running back Owen Wright.

