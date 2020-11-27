Ravens shutting down training facility until at least Monday due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Ravens had four more players test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. With the continued Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak, Baltimore has shut down their Owings Mills training facility until Monday at the earliest, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move to close the Under Armour Performance Center seems like a no-brainer. Baltimore hasn't practiced this week, holding only a walkthrough on Monday. The NFL has postponed Baltimore’s Week 12 game against the Steelers from Thanksgiving night to Sunday afternoon.

