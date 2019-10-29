The Ravens didn't make a move before Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline, but it's not because they weren't interested.

According to two reports from CBS Sports and ESPN, the Ravens were reportedly interested in acquiring outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan from the Redskins and safety Jamal Adams from the Jets.

While it could have been nothing more than surface-level interest for two Pro Bowl-caliber players, the reported interest indicates the Ravens were at least exploring the option of improving the team's 28th, in terms of sacks, ranked pass-rush.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The interest in Adams is far more interesting, as the Ravens already have Earl Thomas locked up for three more years after this season is over. The move could have also ended Tony Jefferson's tenure as a Raven, as he has just one year left on his deal with a dead cap hit of 4.166 million dollars next season.

Jefferson and DeShon Elliott were both lost for the season with injuries.

Baltimore wasn't interested in giving away a high draft pick, or picks, as New York was asking for slightly less than what Jalen Ramsey was traded for.

The asking price for Jets S Jamal Adams, I'm told, was shade under what the Jaguars got for Jalen Ramsey. Which is to say, they were asking for a LOT. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 29, 2019

Help is on the way for the Ravens secondary, which will have Jimmy Smith in the lineup for the first time since week one in Miami.

Still, the quiet deadline means that, more or less, the Ravens roster as of Tuesday will be the one they try to contend with.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Story continues

Ravens show interest in Kerrigan and Adams, but don't make a move on deadline day originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington