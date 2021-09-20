The Ravens went down by a touchdown before Patrick Mahomes even took a snap with safety Tyrann Mathieu‘s pick six. But Baltimore got right back at it, scoring a touchdown to tie the game at seven.

Running backs Latavius Murray, Ty'Son Williams, and Devonta Freeman combined to take five carries on the drive, accounting for much of the possession’s yardage. But the scoring play nearly took a disastrous turn.

Williams took a took a handoff and fumbled when cornerback Mike Hughes jarred the football loose close to the goal line. But the ball went right into the hands of receiver Devin Duvernay, who took it in 2 yards for the score.

Justin Tucker hit the extra point to officially tie the game.

After throwing an interception, Lamar Jackson hit his first pass of the night — an 11-yard pitch and catch to receiver Marquise Brown.

Ravens shake off early turnover with quick touchdown drive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk