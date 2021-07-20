Ravens set up well for the future according to ESPN

The Baltimore Ravens boast a roster full of young talent that will keep the team competitive for years to come. They’ve surrounded quarterback Lamar Jackson with skilled players at almost every position, the defense is in good hands with players like Marlon Humphrey and Patrick Queen, and special teams has never been a worry with Baltimore.

ESPN put together a collaborative list consisting of four of their analysts that ranked each NFL team based off of how set up they are for success over the next three years. Jeremy Fowler, Louis Riddick, Seth Walder, and Field Yates rated each team based off a number of factors, including their current quarterback situation, front office and more.

The Ravens earned a very high ranking on the list, coming in at the No. 3 spot with an 86.2 overall grade. Yates discussed why Baltimore was placed among the best teams in the NFL by discussing how good they are in so many different areas.

“The Ravens are masters of perpetually doing good football business: quality drafting, shrewd free-agent signings and knowing when to extend a player and when to allow him to test free agency. With a quarterback in Lamar Jackson whose apex is literally the unanimous MVP of the league in any given year, the Ravens have a chance to challenge in the AFC over each of the next three seasons.”

Riddick discussed a key worry that many people have for Baltimore in their unproven pass rush.

“It’s all about taking the next step in terms of evolving the passing game. That is the No. 1 concern with this team going forward. The Ravens added young perimeter weaponry via the draft in Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace, signed veteran receiver Sammy Watkins on a one-year deal via free agency and are working to secure Jackson long term. If they can throw the football efficiently and effectively on their terms, they will win a Super Bowl. If they can’t, they won’t.”

When discussing what could change for the better, Fowler touches on how the defense is in good hands moving forward.

“The defense, as always, is in good hands, with quality young players to complement Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tyus Bowser and Calais Campbell. Baltimore believes Odafe Oweh will be a force in Year 1, and some evaluators consider Patrick Queen a top-10 linebacker after just one season in the NFL. Those are two quality pillars for future years.”

In terms of the rankings that the Ravens received in each category and how they stacked up against other teams, their overall roster (minus quarterback) was ranked the 6th-best in the league with an 85.0 score, while the quarterback situation itself was ranked 7th-best with an 85.5 ranking.

Coaching wise, the team came in at No. 8, scoring an 86.8, but their “draft” and “front office” categories both ranked at No. 1, earning scores of 83.8 and 91.0 respectively.

When looking at how Baltimore has stayed competitive for many years, they’ve done it by stacking strength on strength, having a well-rounded roster, and finding great players and coaches to lead their team. That’s not even mentioning the fabulous front office work done by Ozzie Newsome, Eric DeCosta and so many others.

The only teams to be ranked above the Ravens on ESPN’s list were the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1 with an 88.5 score and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 2, earning a score of 88.1.