Ravens set single-season team rushing yards record

The 2019 season started with major questions about what the Ravens offense would look like and one of the answers is that it has a rushing offense that’s surpassed every other in team history.

A nine-yard run by Gus Edwards in the second quarter of Sunday’s game put the Ravens at 3,172 team rushing yards for the season. That breaks the record of 3,165 rushing yards set by the Patriots during the 1978 season, so it has been a long time since the league’s seen this kind of production on the ground.

Sunday’s effort to expand that record will take place without two of the players most responsible for setting it as quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram are both sitting out against the Steelers.

Baltimore was able to take a 6-0 lead without their help, but now trail their AFC North rivals 7-6 in the second quarter.