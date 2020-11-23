Ravens set to sign CB Pierre Desir

The Baltimore Ravens might just be one of the most injured teams this season. One place they’ve gotten hit hardest is at cornerback, seeing five players at the position head to injured reserve. With the season hanging in the balance for Baltimore in the coming weeks, they’re looking to add some more talent to the roster for a late-season playoff push.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Ravens are expected to sign cornerback Pierre Desir once he clears the COVID-19 testing protocol. Though that means he won’t be eligible to play this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, he would be available for Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Desir was a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. However, he’s bounced around the league in the time since, playing for the then-San Diego Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, and most recently, the New York Jets.

Over 70 career games, Desir has started 44 and come down with eight interceptions, 42 passes defensed, and 257 tackles. Through nine games this season, Desir has allowed 39-of-51 targets to be completed (76.5%) for 525 yards and four touchdowns, with a 110.3 passer rating.