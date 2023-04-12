Ravens set to meet with Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba ahead of 2023 NFL draft

After signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. over the weekend the Baltimore Ravens are looking to grow their stable of pass catchers even more in the upcoming NFL draft. The team is set to host standout Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba this week as they solidify their draft board.

Smith-Njigba was a key cog in the Buckeyes’ offense last year and is one of the most prized prospects in the 2023 draft class. His ability to make contested catches and rare athleticism have attracted the attention of scouts across the league, and some analysts have predicted that he will be the first wideout to come off the board when the annual selection meeting commences later in April.

#OSU WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a consensus first-rounder, has already had a Top 30 visit with the #Falcons, source said. Among the many he's scheduled to visit are the #Ravens, #Texans, #Bills and #Cowboys. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023

Though their aspirations of securing his talents are certainly warranted, the Ravens will be lucky if Smith-Njigba falls far enough in the first round for Baltimore to make a play on him. Unless the team has a plan in place to trade up, Ravens fans should view this visit as nothing more than a formality for Baltimore, which is simply doing its due diligence on one of this year’s most promising wideouts.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire