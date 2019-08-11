Ravens send kicker Kaare Vedvik to Vikings for 2020 fifth-rounder

The Baltimore Ravens have traded kicker Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings in return for a 2020 fifth-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trade: Ravens are sending kicker Kaare Vedvik to Minnesota in exchange for a 2020 5th-round draft pick, per league source. Vikings could wind up using Vedvik as their kicker and punter. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2019

Vedvik, 25, has played well during the preseason and with future hall-of-fame kicker Justin Tucker on the roster, it was only a matter of time before the undrafted kicker out of Marshall was offered a better opportunity elsewhere.

Vedvik was a hot commodity last summer prior to missing the entire season due to injuries he suffered in an assault.

Earlier Sunday morning Schefter also reported that four teams called the Ravens about dealing for the kicker and that two of them are from the NFC North.

The two teams aren't scheduled to meet each other in the regular season, maybe the Ravens preferred it that way.

