Ravens selection of CB Nate Wiggins earns a ‘very good’ grade from PFF

The Baltimore Ravens came away from the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with one of the top cornerback prospects in the class. The Ravens’ selection of Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins was graded as “very good” by PFF.

“The Ravens select the lengthy but light Wiggins to play alongside Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton in their secondary,” PFF wrote. “Wiggins’ closing speed is elite, and he showed good press ability in college despite his frame. He led the ACC with an 89.4 PFF coverage grade over the last two seasons. If he can handle NFL receivers’ play strength, he has immense potential.“

Wiggins will be behind Humphrey and Brandon Stephens in the pecking order at outside cornerback to start the season, but the athletic rookie should see plenty of playing time over his first year in the NFL.

“[We’ll] move them around and let them play in different spots,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “That gives us another quality starting corner; I’d say we have three legitimate starting corners. He has to come in and prove it and do it and all that, but we expect him to do it.“

