Ravens select UNC WR Devontez Walker with No. 113 overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

With Baltimore in a position to draft the best player available, GM Eric DeCosta added a wide receiver to the roster in the fourth round.

The Ravens selected UNC wide receiver DeVontez Walker with the 113th overall pick.

Walker is a legit vertical threat with 4.36 speed who is still developing his route tree, and the ability to beat press coverage.

Walker had 41 catches for 699 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season with the Tarheels after he Missed four games over eligibility issue.

