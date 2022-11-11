Ravens select star RB in latest 2023 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their 2022 rookie class contribute at a high level on the field so far during the course of the year so far. They’ve seen most of their 11-player 2022 draft class make an impact, with some of them looking like they could be stars for the long haul.

Baltimore is currently on their bye week, standing with a 6-3 record. While the next NFL draft is still a long time away, in the latest 2023 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports, Josh Edwards has the Ravens taking a star running back with their selection. Baltimore picks at No. 28 in the mock draft, selecting University of Texas star running back Bijan Robinson.

“Eleven running backs have taken snaps for Baltimore over the past two seasons. J.K. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season and has already missed five games as part of the current season. The Ravens lean on the run game, so having a three-phase player like Robinson elevates their potential immensely.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire